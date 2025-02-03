Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 148401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thor Explorations to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$236.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1772152 EPS for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

