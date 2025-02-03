Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 12% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03). 125,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 252,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

