TIM (TIMB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Trading Down 0.8 %

TIM stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. TIM has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

TIM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1723 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TIM from $17.50 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

