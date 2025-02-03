Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,922.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,839.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,917.75. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

