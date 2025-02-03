Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in RTX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 270,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RTX by 29.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.