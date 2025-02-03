Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,915 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $97.20 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.