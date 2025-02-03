Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,354 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $7,438,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

