Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 31st

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to gain exposure to the potential growth and opportunities within the blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,451. Oracle has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. 15,630,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,694,941. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 4.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.73. 11,504,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,532,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Read More