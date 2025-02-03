Top Growth Stocks To Watch Today – February 01st

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Prologis, and Apollo Global Management are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to have above-average increases in revenue, earnings, and market value compared to other companies in the market. These stocks typically do not pay large dividends as they focus on reinvesting profits for future expansion and growth. Investors often look to growth stocks for the potential of higher capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,075.83. 957,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,184. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,026.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,016. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,713. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.14. 3,753,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,192. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.18.

