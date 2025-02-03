Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 02nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Eaton, International Paper, Vistra, and Micron Technology are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that produce goods or services related to heavy industries, manufacturing, engineering, or construction. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as economic growth, production levels, and global demand for industrial products. Investors may look to industrial stocks as a way to capitalize on the expansion of industrial sectors within the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.60. The company had a trading volume of 83,239,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average is $299.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $221.27. 41,097,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.02.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $7.11 on Friday, hitting $149.21. 16,725,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,612. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton has a 52-week low of $245.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.07.

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,747,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $8.22 on Friday, hitting $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,153,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,235. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. Vistra has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

