Top Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

Tesla, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and installation of solar energy products and services. These stocks are typically associated with companies that are involved in the production of solar panels, inverters, batteries, and other components used in solar energy systems. Investing in solar stocks provides exposure to the rapidly growing renewable energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.85. 54,273,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,740,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.14. 7,871,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419,938. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.07. 2,418,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,928. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71.

