Top Technology Stocks To Consider – February 01st

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to the shares of companies primarily involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of technology products and services. These stocks are often associated with higher levels of innovation, growth potential, and volatility compared to other sectors, as they operate in rapidly evolving industries such as software, hardware, semiconductor, and telecommunications. Investors often seek out technology stocks for potential high returns, though they also come with higher risks due to the inherent unpredictability of technological advancements and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 387,846,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,365,728. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,927,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,177,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $230.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.06. 34,151,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,687,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.81. Microsoft has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $689.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,294,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,379. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $387.10 and a 52-week high of $710.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $613.60 and its 200-day moving average is $565.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,097,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93.

