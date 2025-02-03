Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $600.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.33. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

