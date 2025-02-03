Toy Stocks To Follow Today – February 02nd

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Tractor Supply, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are stocks of companies that primarily produce and sell toys and games for children. These stocks are often influenced by trends in consumer spending, holiday seasons, and the overall economic climate. Investing in toy stocks can be a way to capitalize on the success of popular toy brands and the industry’s growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $979.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $907.85. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $691.50 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,379,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $787.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,549. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

TSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,309,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

See Also