Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $362.47 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $250.79 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.56.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

