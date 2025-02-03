TransDigm Group (TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,352.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,086.37 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,288.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,312.42.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

