Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 171,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 78,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 26.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

