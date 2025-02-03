Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
NASDAQ TRIN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $901.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.30%.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
