Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 26.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $901.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.