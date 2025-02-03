Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 527.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 26.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $901.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.30%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

