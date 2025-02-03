Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

Adobe stock opened at $437.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average of $503.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

