Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

