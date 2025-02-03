Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 981.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 918,841 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7,466.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 621,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $23,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.