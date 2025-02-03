Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 492 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $95.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

