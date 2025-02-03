Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TURB opened at $2.22 on Monday. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Get Turbo Energy alerts:

Turbo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.