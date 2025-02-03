Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TURB opened at $2.22 on Monday. Turbo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turbo Energy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 REITs to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Falling
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.