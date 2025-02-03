Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.
Tyson Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
