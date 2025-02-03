U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,183 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.22 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.34 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

