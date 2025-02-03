U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 815.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $167.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

