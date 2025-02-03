U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Target by 6.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

