U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 757.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

