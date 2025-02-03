U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 564.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,624,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $266.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

