U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

