U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

