U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,367.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $800.76 and a 52-week high of $1,438.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,289.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,265.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

