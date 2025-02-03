U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1,177.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $13,311,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 12,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $200.57 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

