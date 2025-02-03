U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

