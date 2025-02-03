U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

