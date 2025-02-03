U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

