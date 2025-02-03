Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lifted by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 4.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,382 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.