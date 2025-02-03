UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.41. 171,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,061. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.