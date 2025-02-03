UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.37. 640,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,815. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $92,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,456,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 356,306 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

