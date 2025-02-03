UBS Group Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.
DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.46.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Procter & Gamble: A Consumer Staples Titan Built to Win
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.