UDR (UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $421.17 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. UDR has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

