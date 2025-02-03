UDR (UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $421.17 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. UDR has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 459.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.