Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,785,600. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.03 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

