United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $756.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $769.59.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.