United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %
USLM stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76.
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Lime & Minerals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 REITs to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Falling
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.