United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total transaction of $3,155,051.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

USLM stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

