United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $351.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.33.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,319.67. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,215.24. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,838 shares of company stock valued at $50,445,556. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

