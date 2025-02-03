Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.39 on Monday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

