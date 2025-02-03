Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $600.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.