Urgent.ly Inc. Announces Short-Term Extensions of Term LoansVIENNA, VA – January 31, 2025 – Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY), a prominent U.S.-based provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, disclosed today that it has

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Li-Cycle’s 8K filing here.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More