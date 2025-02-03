Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after purchasing an additional 566,772 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 580,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 480,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

