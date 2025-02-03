Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $197.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

